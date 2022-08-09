DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 3,600,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

