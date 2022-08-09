Digitex (DGTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,314.00

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $27,331.70 and $40,314.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.