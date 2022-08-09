DinoSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $225,673.28 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $225,673.28 and $192.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,304,796 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

DinoSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

