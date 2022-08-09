DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.97

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 37805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34. The stock has a market cap of C$85.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

