Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.4% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burney Co. owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $30,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

