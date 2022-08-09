Diversified Energy Company PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LON DEC opened at GBX 125.83 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944 ($12,015.47).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

