Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

