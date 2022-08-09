Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.