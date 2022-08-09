Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 431,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,171,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,357,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

