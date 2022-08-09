Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.38. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

