Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

