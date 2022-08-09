Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

