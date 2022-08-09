dKargo Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.82 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $53.98 million and $4.82 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

