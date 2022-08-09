Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 3.7 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 608,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,754. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

