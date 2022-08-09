Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 608,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

