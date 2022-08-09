Doliver Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 2,000 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 668,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 246,475 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

