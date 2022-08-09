Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

