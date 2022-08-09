Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 87,473 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Galiano Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 218,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

