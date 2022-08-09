Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,533,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,785,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.49% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 34,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.