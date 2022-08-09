Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $154.87 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,914,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,085 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for 5.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $154,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 36,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,590. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Unum Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.