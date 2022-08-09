Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $30.27 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Euronav comprises about 1.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.42% of Euronav worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $133,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $217,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

EURN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

