Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,995,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of RE traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.86. 2,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,624. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day moving average of $282.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

