Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 11,392 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.68% of Greenbrier Companies worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 43,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,783,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 9,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

