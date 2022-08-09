Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 8,617,221 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617,221 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 199,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gold Fields Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.