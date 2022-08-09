Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,261 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.84% of Resolute Forest Products worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RFP. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 13,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,501. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.94. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

