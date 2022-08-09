Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-$2.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 8,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,263. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after buying an additional 86,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 380,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

