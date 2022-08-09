Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 10.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) were down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doximity traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 45,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,959,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity Trading Down 10.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $115,584,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2,033.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.