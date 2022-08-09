DPRating Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. DPRating has a total market cap of $303,100.06 and approximately $11,020.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,287.60 or 0.99993135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00069155 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

