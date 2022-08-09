DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DSW opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.32. The firm has a market cap of £22.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,833.33. DSW Capital has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.62).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 15,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,030.93).

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

