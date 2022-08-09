DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

