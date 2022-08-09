DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.51. 11,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,205. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.