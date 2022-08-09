DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 712 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $145.80. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

