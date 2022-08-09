DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 316,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 370,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 1,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

