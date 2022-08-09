DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,824 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,735,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 74,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

