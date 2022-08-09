DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 366 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

