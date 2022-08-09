DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 718 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

MA stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

