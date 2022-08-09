DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.41. 121,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,400. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.