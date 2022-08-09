DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $127.69. 54,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. The company has a market cap of $350.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.