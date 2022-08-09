DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $127.69. 54,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. The company has a market cap of $350.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.