DT Investment Partners LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.