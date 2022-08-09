DT Investment Partners LLC Has $19.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,588. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04.

