DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. 16,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

