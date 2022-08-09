Duality Advisers LP Acquires 6,285 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.46.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.