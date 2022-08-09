Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 21,484 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

