Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

KKR stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

