Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.83 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

