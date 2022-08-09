Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Post by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.36.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

