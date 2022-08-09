Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 99,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 522,678 shares.The stock last traded at $18.98 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075,017 shares of company stock worth $97,805,305. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.