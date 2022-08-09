Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,192 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up approximately 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of HEICO by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HEICO by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of HEICO by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.40. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,417. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.