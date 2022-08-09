Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 12,055 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 27,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,385. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

