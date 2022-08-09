Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in UFP Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,392 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,116. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

